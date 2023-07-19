The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

ON THE PACE: WA Derby option in plans for Blazing Home

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The WA Derby is an option being considered for MIA Breeders Plate winner Blazing Home when he makes his return to racing later this year. Picture by Courtney Rees
The WA Derby is an option being considered for MIA Breeders Plate winner Blazing Home when he makes his return to racing later this year. Picture by Courtney Rees

A TRIP to Perth is being considered for the Riverina's brightest prospect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.