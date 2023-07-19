A TRIP to Perth is being considered for the Riverina's brightest prospect.
Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting are considering taking Blazing Home to the $200,000 Western Australia Derby in November.
Initially plans were for a trip to Queensland after winning his ninth race from 10 starts at Menangle in March.
However they elected to by-pass the current carnival in favour of a longer break.
"He's just come back into work," Painting said.
"He had a good spell and will be back in a couple of months."
Blazing Home is eligible for the Vicbred Super Series, which will be run in September, while the Victoria Derby is in October.
However Painting revealed an idea to head further afield.
"I would say (Victoria) would be the plan at this stage and maybe even the WA Derby at the end of the year," he said.
"We will have to wait and see what happens."
It comes after Painting drove his 700th winner at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
****
THERE are plenty of Riverina connections chasing Menangle success on Saturday.
After two impressive wins at Riverina Paceway, So Sirius lines up in the first of the five heats of the Winter Championship.
Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones also have Admirable and Sugar Apple across the five heats.
Jackson Paining also has Janarty in the heats, the same heat as last-start Young winner Mighty Atom.
My Sweet Sabrina lines up in the mares race for Jones and Jake Stockton while Painting will drive former Riverina mares Shes A Caribbean.
****
LEAP To Fame added to his string of group one wins by taking out the Sunshine Sprint at Albion Park on Saturday.
The Riverina-bred pacer is starting to make waves beyond harness racing with another strong performance.
He again has to contend with a second row draw in the grand circuit event, the Blacks A Fake at Albion Park on Saturday.
Older half-brother Swayzee, who is undefeated in five starts for former Young trainer Jason Grimson, is rated his biggest danger in betting markets.
Both were bred by Redbank Standardbreds in Wagga.
****
DAVID Micallef produced a quinella at Bathurst on Wednesday.
Ulaanbaatar, who was driven by Nathan Turnbull, was able to get the better of stablemate Golden Zara.
It meant Blake Micallef had to settle for second.
****
LLEYTON Green's trip to Young was a successful one after taking out the JC Caffyn Heat on Tuesday night.
Making the trip from Sydney, Green combined with Western Districts trainer Arthur Clancy aboard Rose Of Juliana.
****
THE Bigboss added to an impressive start to his career by setting a new track record at Echuca on Tuesday night.
After winning at Riverina Paceway, the two-year-old, who is owned by Michael Boots, clocked a mile rate of 1:54.8 on the way to another dominant victory.
He's now won two of his three starts for former Uranquinty reinsman Nathan Jack after a second of debut after an early mistake.
****
WAGGA will host an eight-race card on Friday.
The features are the last two heats of the NSW Bred series.
The first is at 1.22pm.
Albury then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
