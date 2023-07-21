The Daily Advertiser
In Depth

Ross Picton, living out of his car, another human face of the exponential growth in Wagga homelessness

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
July 22 2023 - 5:00am
Ross Picton says he's being forced to chose between his therapy dog Buckets, and having somewhere to live. Picture by Ash Smith
Ross Picton says he's being forced to chose between his therapy dog Buckets, and having somewhere to live. Picture by Ash Smith

Ross Picton has been living in his car for months, despite having regular work and even taking on a second job.

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

