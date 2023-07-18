The Daily Advertiser
Three cars collide in heavy fog conditions on Sturt Highway approach to Wagga

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated July 19 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:15am
A man has been taken to hospital after at three-car collision in heavy fog on the edge of Wagga on Wednesday morning.

