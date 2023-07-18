Three cars collide in heavy fog conditions on Sturt Highway approach to Wagga

A man has been taken to hospital after at three-car collision in heavy fog on the edge of Wagga on Wednesday morning.
Traffic on the Sturt Highway was heavily impacted by the crash near the highway's intersection with Kapooka Road, according to Live Traffic NSW, with drivers travelling in either direction affected.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed crews were called to the scene around 8.35am, responding to reports of three cars being involved in a collision.
In other news
A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was treated for a neck injury by paramedics and taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
The Transport Management Centre advised there was heavy fog and urged drivers to turn on their headlights and drive to the conditions.
Roadworks and lower speed limits have been in place at the crash site, where eastbound and westbound overtaking lanes meet, in recent weeks as maintenance is carried out.
A NSW Police representative said the crash blocked a lane initially and there was low visibility in the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.