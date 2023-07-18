There are bittersweet feelings for Lachlan Cope following the announcement of himself and fellow Wagga Scorchers player Casey Younie as training partners with Hockey One side Canberra Chill.
The duo competed in the Canberra Chill all star matches over the past two months and have been offered positions as train on partners based on their performances.
Cope said the quality of talent in the Canberra league is outstanding, making Chill a very hard team to crack into.
"It was actually a long time coming, we finished the all star games about five weeks ago, so I think selection has been quite tight this year," Cope said.
"I think they wanted to have an opportunity to have a look at some people playing in the Canberra competition.
"We're on the brink of the main squad, because we've performed well in the All Star games and throughout the season but not quite in that main 32.
"It's a little bit disappointing, I thought myself and Casey played very well in those all stars game, and really put a good case forward, Casey has been playing the absolute house down when we've been in Canberra, so I think we're both a little bit disappointed but still very happy to be in there and part of the greater squad."
No stranger to high level hockey, Cope said he's looking forward to working alongside the Canberra Chill staff and athletes.
"They play slightly different structures to what I'm used to, they have different ideas, I think being in that environment it's another step up from what is a good training environment in Wagga," he said.
With some familiar faces in the squad, Cope said he played alongside several of the players when competing in the Hockey NSW system.
"I've played against a fair few of them when I was playing for NSW but I also played with a few of them at my home club in Sydney," he said.
"There's a few of us that have transitioned from the NSW system to the ACT system."
Cope said the selection is a good motivator for what is to come and he'll continue to push himself to try and break into the main squad.
The first training session for the 2023 Canberra Chill squad will run on the evening of Wednesday, July 19.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
