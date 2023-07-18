Two Border men accused of running out of a pet shop with a French bulldog worth $7000 have been arrested while allegedly breaking into a South Albury unit.
Kyle and Jake Crighton, 21 and 23, and 20-year-old Chante Spittal, allegedly smashed a window to enter a woman's Kiewa Street unit when they were arrested on Monday afternoon.
The trio, who were already wanted for a string of other offences, and had featured prominently as part of Warrant Wednesday, were caught about 2.30pm.
Police allegedly found ice and GHB during the incident, which is believed to have followed a dangerous driving incident.
The Crightons were being sought over the alleged dog theft.
Police allege Thurgoona Street resident Kyle Crighton cut off his electronic parole ankle monitor on the day of the theft on July 3.
It's alleged he attended with Jake Crighton at The Pet Shop Eastgardens in Sydney.
A worker was allegedly approached, with a request made to hold the pet.
It's alleged the pair walked out with the small pet about 1.45pm before fleeing through the shopping centre.
A third man, believed to be another family member, was previously charged over the incident, and declined to tell police where the bulldog was.
Police charges state the male bulldog is worth $6995.
Kyle Crighton faces theft and dishonesty charges over the incident, and also faces charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice over the ankle monitor removal, driving offences, and other charges.
The 21-year-old did not apply for bail in Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
Jake Crighton, who also faces charges over the alleged dog theft and Monday's attempted break-in, unsuccessfully sought bail.
Police said they had "serious concerns" about him skipping bail and noted some of the charges were extremely serious.
The court heard his alleged high speed dangerous driving offending was filmed by a police helicopter and showed him running from the vehicle.
He had sought release to live at a Thurgoona home, with a brother in court in support of his release bid.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin refused the application.
"It could not be said to be a weak prosecution case," she said.
Chante Spittal, who faces drug supply and possession matters related to Monday's incident, was also refused bail.
The court heard she had four warrants out for her arrest at the time and had been given previous rehabilitation opportunities.
Following her arrest, she told police she was "in a drug induced stupor".
The court heard she argued the GHB found by police was for personal use and denied another substance was ice.
The court heard drugs were found in the vehicle and on her person.
"I'm simply not satisfied she'd comply with bail conditions," Ms McLaughlin said.
The trio will return to court on August 8.
A 32-year-old man previously charged with the puppy theft will face Waverley Local Court in Sydney the following day.
