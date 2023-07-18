The Daily Advertiser
Albury pair Kyle and Jake Crighton accused of stealing French bulldog puppy arrested by police

July 18 2023 - 9:00pm
Two Border men accused of running out of a pet shop with a French bulldog worth $7000 have been arrested while allegedly breaking into a South Albury unit.

