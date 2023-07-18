Traffic chaos as two-car crash closes Gobba Bridge

UPDATED
A two-car crash caused significant disruptions for drivers and forced the temporary closure of Wagga's Gobbagombalin Bridge on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the Olympic Highway just before 6pm and worked quickly to have the scene cleared by 6.20pm.
The crash caused heavy traffic in the area, which extended some distance on either side of the bridge, but conditions have since returned to normal.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said the bridge was temporarily closed and all traffic was held while the vehicles were removed.
Emergency services and tow trucks were on the scene.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
