Classes will be moved around Turvey Park Public School and some year groups asked to stay home another day after a fire damaged offices and classrooms.
Police are investigating the blaze, which is believed to have been deliberately lit in the early hours of Tuesday and while it was contained and extinguished quickly, ultimately damaged 10 classrooms.
Parts of the Halloran Street school was cordoned off for most of what would have been the first morning of Term 3 as police conducted their investigations.
The Department of Education declined to comment further on the fire and the school's preparations for reopening, however parents were informed in the afternoon of makeshift arrangements.
Stage 3 students have been asked to study remotely from on Wednesday, with school laptops able to be collected between 10am and 11am if needed.
"[Wednesday] we will have cleaners in working in the primary classrooms," the school said.
"We will relocate our office staff to the infants building, enter via Halloran Street in the infants block if you need to come to speak to the school staff."
Year 3 and Year 4 pupils will shift to the infants end of the school with their teacher and office staff will relocate to the infants building, a notice issued to parents by the school and posted by the parents and citizen's association said.
Phones are also still down at the school, with calls diverting to a mobile.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.