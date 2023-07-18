The Daily Advertiser
Fire leaves Turvey Park school shuffling classroom return

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
July 18 2023
Classes will be moved around Turvey Park Public School and some year groups asked to stay home another day after a fire damaged offices and classrooms.

