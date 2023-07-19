LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer is confident he and the connections of Mnementh have lost nothing with the booking of Craig Williams for Saturday's group three Bletchingly Stakes (1200m).
Mnementh has gone up a $5.00 chance for the feature sprint at Caulfield on Saturday, on the strength of his last-start Flemington stakes win.
Blake Shinn, who rode Mnementh to success at Flemington, has jumped off with Beer quick to lock in the services of Williams, who only recently arrived back from a trip to the Ukraine.
"I obviously would have loved to have Blake again, just for a bit of consistency but gee you don't lose anything by having someone like Craig on," Beer said.
"A couple of days after the race when we decided we were going to target this, Blake's manager was pretty up front that he'd be flat riding it in that race but it's too good of an opportunity not to go.
"He must have had five or six different jockeys on him in his last five or six starts and it doesn't really bother him. He just gets to it and wins.
"I haven't had huge amount to do with Craig but he's the ultimate professional. It's exciting."
Mnementh is on the third line of betting and is drawn barrier six of 10. Beer could not be happier with his stable star.
"He's just in the zone. Everything's great about him, he worked here on the course proper (Tuesday) and I was rapt with him," he said.
"He's just his plain, old, quiet, boring self and he's just in terrific order.
"I think (the barrier) is great, it gives you options.
"He's such a versatile old horse. If you draw wide and there's plenty of speed, you just go back and if there's none you just go forward. You're not really sweating on it.
"I've put him in about four or five of my (British) Open multis so I'm confident."
Beer said Mnementh is sure to have a large fan base on course at Caulfield on Saturday.
"Legitimately I think half of Albury is going down this Saturday. The hospitality department of the MRC is pretty glad he's running," he said.
...
PROMISING Wagga galloper Burrandana will be looking to go one better in Saturday's Highway at Rosehill.
Burrandana has put in two eye-catching Highway performances this campaign and will be hoping for a case of third time lucky on Saturday.
The Peter Morgan-trained galloper has drawn barrier seven, with Jason Collett again in the saddle.
Burrandana was a fast-finishing second last start and made up good ground for a fourth placing at the start before.
The David Blundell-trained Shafty is third emergency.
...
THE race for the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premierships is set to go down to the wire.
Former Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke maintains a one-win lead over Danny Beasley.
Bourke is now based in Sydney and not riding in the region, while Beasley will ride at Rosehill on Saturday instead of Leeton.
Billy Owen is now within two of the lead after enjoying a winner at Narrandera on Sunday. Albury apprentice Fiona Sandkuhl is the only other chance and she is three off the pace.
Only three race meetings remain in the SDRA for the season. The race heads to Leeton on Saturday and then Wagga on Monday.
In the trainer's premiership, Mitch Beer maintains a three-win lead over Andrew Dale. Both men trained two winners over the weekend.
...
TALENTED Wagga filly Supido Beauty geared up for her return with a trial win at Albury on Wednesday.
Albury Racing Club held a set of non-raceday trials, which again proved popular within the Southern District as 44 horses went around through eight trials.
Supido Beauty, a winner of three of her five starts, scored by three and three quarter lengths in a time of 58.84 for the 900m on a heavy 10 surface.
Victorian visitor Suparazi clocked the fastest time of the morning, winning the opening trial in a time of 57.64.
Brave Image, a newcomer to the Mitch Beer stable, was also a winner in one of the better times of the morning.
...
THE season of experienced Southern District jockey Nick Souquet has come to an early end.
Souquet picked up three suspensions in the space of a week, meaning he won't be riding again until August 7.
Souquet picked up a suspension for a whip-offence at Sandown last Wednesday and then copped back-to-back careless rising suspensions over the weekend at Wagga and Narrandera.
He also landed three winners across the weekend, as well as another at Goulburn on Monday.
...
THERE was no more popular win at Narrandera on Sunday than that of experienced Leeton trainer Peter Clancy's Blount County.
Clancy is still training a small team from his Leeton base at age 85 and prepared Blount County for victory in the Wagga & District Racing Supporters Club & WIN TV Maiden Showcase Plate (1000m).
It was ridden to victory by one of his many former apprentices in Nick Heywood.
Clancy still has a handful of horses in work and has managed to train five winners already this year.
He was happy to be among the winners on Narrandera Cup day.
"At this stage of my life, I don't care if it's a maiden," Clancy said.
He believes Blight County, a four-year-old with only five race starts to his name, will get better with experience.
"He's a very big horse and he's fairly dumb and it's taken him a while to click into gear. Once he learns to race, he'll be a better horse," Clancy said.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Leeton (TAB)
Monday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.