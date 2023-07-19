The Daily Advertiser
Craig Williams booked to ride Mnementh in group three Bletchingly Stakes

MM
By Matt Malone
July 19 2023 - 3:30pm
Mnemneth, pictured after winning this year's Wagga Town Plate, is on the third line of betting for Saturday's group three Bletchingly Stakes at Caulfield. Picture by Les Smith
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer is confident he and the connections of Mnementh have lost nothing with the booking of Craig Williams for Saturday's group three Bletchingly Stakes (1200m).

