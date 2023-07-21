Welcome to 18 Nellywanna Street, a luxurious resort-style living experience nestled right here in the heart of Wagga. As you step inside this breath-taking brand new build, you'll be immediately captivated by the overwhelming sense of elegance and opulence that permeates every inch of the property. This home is a true masterpiece, boasting high-end finishes and impeccable craftsmanship, meticulously designed with the modern family in mind.
The floor plan of this extraordinary abode is truly one-of-a-kind, featuring three distinct living zones that gracefully wrap around the centrepiece of the house - a stunning courtyard that brings nature and serenity into the heart of the home.
The architecture seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, providing an abundance of family-friendly areas and entertainment spaces that seem boundless. Natural light floods the living areas, effortlessly bouncing off the high ceilings and cascading through the floor-to-ceiling windows, creating an inviting and warm atmosphere throughout.
For those with a penchant for culinary delights, this home is an entertainer's dream. The gourmet kitchen is a masterpiece in itself, complete with top-of-the-line appliances, ample storage, and a spacious butler's pantry that ensures every culinary need is met. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the open and airy living and dining areas, which in turn extend to the incredible outdoor space.
The outdoor entertaining area is a testament to modern luxury, designed to impress and delight. An inbuilt barbecue area, perfect for hosting sizzling summer gatherings, is complemented by a wine fridge. Whether it's a laid-back family barbecue or a chic cocktail party, this haven is the epitome of outdoor entertainment.
The well-thought-out design of this home extends to the sleeping quarters, where four generously sized bedrooms await. Each bedroom is appointed with built-in wardrobes. With convenient access to the lavish bathrooms, every family member or guest will feel like they have their own private oasis. At the rear of the house, the master retreat awaits, promising its own sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
In conclusion, this luxurious abode is an architectural gem that promises a lifestyle of indulgence and sophistication. From the breath-taking design and premium finishes to the seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces, every aspect of this home exudes elegance and functionality.
