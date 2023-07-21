The Daily Advertiser
Home/Photos and Video

Gobbagombalin property offers pure luxury to the Wagga market

July 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week 

  • 18 Nellywanna Street, Gobbagombalin
  • $1,000,000
  • 4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
  • Agency: Raine & Horne Wagga
  • Agent: Jenna Spowart, 0420 957 466
  • Inspect: By appointment

Welcome to 18 Nellywanna Street, a luxurious resort-style living experience nestled right here in the heart of Wagga. As you step inside this breath-taking brand new build, you'll be immediately captivated by the overwhelming sense of elegance and opulence that permeates every inch of the property. This home is a true masterpiece, boasting high-end finishes and impeccable craftsmanship, meticulously designed with the modern family in mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.