Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have copped a massive blow only a month out from finals with Tom Sase likely to miss the rest of the season.
Sase received confirmation this week that he has broken his collarbone which likely means he won't play again this year.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn said his injury had soured their impressive victory against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Sunday.
"We were all pretty devastated after the game," Martyn said.
"Although it was a fantastic victory it was soured after seeing Tommy who was having such a fantastic year, suffer what could potentially be a season-ending injury at the start of the second quarter.
"He's had such a fantastic season so it definitely leaves a hole in our team and we are going to have to rely on some players to step up and fill that position."
It's not the first time Sase has injured the collarbone as he missed roughly 10 weeks last season with a similar injury.
Martyn confirmed that the young forward-mid would need surgery and that was likely to mean he would not return for the Lions in 2023.
"I think he shattered something just above where he did it previously," he said.
"He's going to require surgery on it and last time he didn't quite break his collarbone, he partially tore a muscle in that area.
"But this time because it's a break just above where he did it and having surgery is actually going to help with the recovery time.
"It's likely to be six to eight weeks, so potentially we get him back but it'd be unlikely I'd say."
It's a costly blow for the Lions who will lose an important part of their forward line structure.
Sase had been one of the Lions' most dangerous forwards and was also regularly attending centre bounces this season.
Martyn was sad to see the injury strike down Sase who had been enjoying a fantastic year.
"He's been phenomenal," he said.
"He's been one of our real improvers this year from a personal standpoint but also for our team as he's such an integral part now.
"Fair to say if you were to look at the best and fairest up to this point in time he'd be in our top four or five players because he's been so consistent in that midfield-forward role.
"It's a huge loss for us and it's something that we are really going to have to put our heads together to find a way to fill his output."
