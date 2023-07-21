The Daily Advertiser
GGGM's Tom Sase is unlikely to play again this season after receiving confirmation he would need surgery on his collarbone

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 21 2023 - 11:00am
Tom Sase was enjoying a strong year for the Lions both up forward and through the midfield. Picture by Les Smith
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have copped a massive blow only a month out from finals with Tom Sase likely to miss the rest of the season.

