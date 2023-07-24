In honour of their little girls, The Vilomah Community founders Megan Gaffney and Bek Baker are launching a campaign set to encourage kindness across the country.
The Random Acts of Kindness in August Campaign will commence from August 1 after great success last year in which Mrs Gaffney and Mrs Baker saw people from as far as Queensland, Dubbo, Sydney and Canberra jumping on board.
From buying a stranger a coffee to putting a smile on someone's face, no kind act is too big or too small.
"The aim of the Random Acts of Kindness in August Campaign is for people to spread love and kindness across the region - to pay it forward," Mrs Gaffney said.
"Do something kind for someone else and they may then follow on with the same gesture which will ensure it continues on.
"It's really easy to do, you leave a note for the person you are doing the random act of kindness for, saying 'in memory of Mia and Ruby' or of another baby they know who has passed."
Mrs Gaffney and Mrs Baker started the campaign in honour of their late daughters, Ruby and Mia, both who were stillborn and motivated the ambitious duo to start their charity The Vilomah Community.
Both Ruby and Mia were born in August, so it was only fitting that the campaign be held in celebration of their birthdays.
"The Random Acts of Kindness campaign by The Vilomah Community aims to promote kindness and compassion towards others," Mrs Gaffney said.
"Bek and I feel that this is important because it can have a positive impact on the recipient's mental health and well-being, you never know what someone is going through so a random act of kindness is sure to lift their spirits and make their day."
While the campaign allows the power-house pair to honour their daughters, they believe it also helps to break the silence surrounding stillbirth and other pregnancy and infant losses.
"It is promoting awareness and understanding, as well as the incredible work done through The Vilomah Community," Mrs Gaffney said.
"We felt that this is not only a good opportunity to run this campaign, but also a nice way to spread love and kindness. As well as awareness of the important work of The Vilomah Community.
"When your baby dies, it's always so heartwarming to hear their name being spoken - we feel that by people participating in the campaign, it would be an incredible gift for us to receive on our girls' birthdays."
Those wanting to take part in the campaign are being encouraged to visit vilomahcommunity.com and download the flyer which they can hand over along with their random act of kindness.
"The flyer explains about the campaign and why the recipient is receiving the gift," Mrs Gaffney said.
