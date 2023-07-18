WAGGA Tigers midfielder Jock Cornell and Griffith recruit Rhys Pollock are locked in an entertaining duel for the Riverina League Player of the Year award.
Cornell polled two votes in Tigers' win over Leeton-Whitton on Saturday to maintain his lead in the award.
Pollock polled three in Griffith's win over Turvey Park to close within one of Cornell.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong young gun Matt Hamblin is the big mover as he continues a strong patch of form.
Hamblin polled the maximum six votes in the win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Sunday to move into third spot, seven behind Cornell.
Narrandera assistant coach Luke McKay is a vote further back in fourth spot.
Five rounds remain in the Riverina League home and away season.
34 - Jock Cornell (Wagga Tigers)
33 - Rhys Pollock (Griffith)
27 - Matt Hamblin (GGGM)
26 - Luke McKay (Narrandera)
21 - Luke Fellows (Turvey Park), Ben Walsh (GGGM)
20 - Tim Oosterhoff (Coolamon)
19 - Kane Flack (Collingullie-GP)
18 - Jackson Kelly (Wagga Tigers), Sam Stening (Collingullie-GP)
