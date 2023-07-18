The Daily Advertiser
Jock Cornell leads Rhys Pollock by one vote in the Riverina League Player of the Year award

By Matt Malone
July 18 2023 - 3:30pm
Wagga Tigers' Jock Cornell leads the Riverina League Player of the Year award. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers' Jock Cornell leads the Riverina League Player of the Year award. Picture by Madeline Begley

WAGGA Tigers midfielder Jock Cornell and Griffith recruit Rhys Pollock are locked in an entertaining duel for the Riverina League Player of the Year award.

