The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Luca Lancaster showed maturity beyond his years to take out the third leg of the Tour de Riverina

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luca Lancaster finished first in the Geoff Dixon Memorial ahead of Wagga Cycling Club pair Patrick McRae and Hunter Behnke. Picture from Albury Wodonga Cycling Club
Luca Lancaster finished first in the Geoff Dixon Memorial ahead of Wagga Cycling Club pair Patrick McRae and Hunter Behnke. Picture from Albury Wodonga Cycling Club

Shepparton Cycling Club teenager Luca Lancaster took out the Geoff Dixon Memorial in a race which highlighted the potential of the next generation of cyclists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.