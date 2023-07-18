Shepparton Cycling Club teenager Luca Lancaster took out the Geoff Dixon Memorial in a race which highlighted the potential of the next generation of cyclists.
Lancaster, the son of 2004 Olympic gold medallist Brett, crossed the line first ahead of Wagga Cycling Club pair Patrick McRae and Hunter Behnke in the third leg of the Tour de Riverina series hosted by Albury Wodonga Cycling Club.
Tolland Cycling Club's Jarrod Thorwesten finished fourth with Sydney Chittenden, Brandt Riley, Jeremy Sherwill, Daniel Burrows, Jarrod Franklin and Jacob Houghton rounding out the top 10.
Scratch rider Max Holgate from Cobram Barooga Cycling Club finished in the fastest time while Kylie Johnston was the first women to cross the line.
Scratch crossed the finish line a minute behind the front pack while groups six, five, four and three all came together roughly 6km from the finish.
Scratch were on the back foot from the very start as they lost Luke Nixon early to a puncture while Daniel Luke missed the start by 30 seconds.
That was not the only drama that occurred in the 64km race as Angus Behnke (Wagga Wagga CC), Andrew Ritchie (Griffith CC) and Steve Lieschke (Albury Wodonga CC) all crashed out heavily with less than a kilometre to go.
Series leader Titus Madeley was unable to out-sprint Holgate to grab the fastest time however still holds the lead ahead of the final two rounds.
Geoff Dixon Memorial results:
1 Luca Lancaster (Shepparton CC)
2 Patrick McRae (Wagga Wagga CC)
3 Hunter Behnke (Wagga Wagga CC)
4 Jarrod Thorwesten (Tolland CC)
5 Sydney Chittenden (Wagga Wagga CC)
6 Brandt Riley (Tolland CC)
7 Jeremy Sherwill (Albury Wodonga Mountain Bikers)
8 Daniel Burrows (Cobram Barooga CC)
9 Jarrod Franklin (Albury Wodonga CC)
10 Jacob Houghton (Wagga Wagga CC)
Fastest time: Max Holgate (Cobram Barooga CC)
First women: Kylie Johnston (Tolland CC)
Tour de Riverina standings following round three:
1 Titus Madeley 18 (Wagga Wagga CC)
2 Jarrod Thorwesten 16 (Tolland CC)
3 Stephen Kilpatrick 12 (Albury Wodonga CC)
3 Daniel Luke 12 (Albury Wodonga Panthers CC)
5 Max Holgate 11 (Cobram Barooga CC)
