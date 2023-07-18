With school holiday interruptions and struggles getting players to training, it was a rough weekend for Wagga Brothers as they returned to the field.
The day started out well, with Uncle Pat Connolly holding a smoking ceremony at the field as the club marked Indigenous Round.
Brothers coach Tennielle Kenningale said it was a good way to mark the round and she hopes to see more clubs holding Indigenous rounds across the region.
Soon handed a 32-8 loss by Wagga Kangaroos, Brothers held on to their position atop the southern pool under 16 league tag ladder by point difference only.
Kenningale said it was a tough game for her team, who came off the field knowing they didn't play their best.
"I was hoping we were going to come off with a shock win, but we lost and everyone needs a loss," Kenningale said.
"It's team building and brings the players back down to Earth and reminds them that in order to win games you need to work hard for it.
"We've just come off a month of no games and no training, and it showed on the weekend, and it was hard to watch and hard for them to take, but it was an experience that I think every team needs to go through."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Though disappointed with their result, Kenningale said she's proud of the mentality the girls showed after the game.
With new determination to improve for their game next week, Kenningale said the group didn't let the result drag them down, instead the girls kept their heads held high.
"I said did anybody actually walk out on the field today and want to be there and want to win and want to play football the way we usually play and I think one girl could genuinely say yes she did," she said.
"That was Brianna Elphic and she plays like a star, like every game is the most important game all the time, she gives 110 per cent to her team and for her team all the time, but on the whole they all come off and they were very disappointed and it is a hard feeling to feel and it's an important one to learn from.
"I really hope that, you know, after the game, when we had that chat that they come back to training, starting and want to be around each other, and want to be better than the performance that we had on Saturday, because it was hard."
Not allowing one poor performance shake their season, Kenningale said the group has been fantastic to work with since they began the pre-season.
The side plays together every two years and have adapted to being back together well for the 2023 season.
Kenningale said at under 16s there's an increased seriousness around the competition with all the girls playing by choice.
"They picked up where we left off two years ago, the transition was really smooth, the vibe is great, their skills are growing and emerging all the time, and they are a really strong, really reliable team, and they're really great bunch of girls to coach and be around," she said.
"My main focus is having that team together and them wanting to be around each other and being mates and having that consistency, so then it comes through without games.
"They genuinely want to be there, they respect me as a coach, they respect their club and they respect each other which is really important."
With plenty of high level talent taking the field with the team each week, Kenningale said the group has remained humble and encouraging over the years as players aspire to higher levels.
Playing Albury this coming weekend, Kenningale is hopeful she'll see the side return to the level she knows they're capable of.
"I think we've got some room to grow but I'm really hopeful we can get back to what I know we can be on the weekend," she said.
"It'll be a challenge but I definitely think we can get there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.