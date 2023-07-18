MARRAR assistant coach Zach Walgers has hit the front in the Farrer League Player of the Year award.
The dynamic midfielder hit the front last round, overtaking long-time leader Curtis Steele, co-captain of The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Steele was sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury and Walgers made his run, hitting the front last week and he has maintained that position after the weekend's round of football.
Walgers polled one vote in Marrar's win over Charles Sturt University and it was an important one.
He now holds a one-vote lead over defending champion and reigning league medallist, The Rock-Yerong Creek's Riley Budd.
A best-on-ground six-vote performance in the Magpies' win over Northern Jets last weekend has propelled Budd to second spot.
It was his second straight six-vote game.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Steele, who returned from injury on the weekend against the Jets, remains in the hunt and is just two votes off the pace.
On the packed leaderboard, East Wagga-Kooringal's Jarrod Turner and Northern Jets midfielder Jeremy Lucas round out the top five and are just three votes off the lead.
Walgers was considered one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition in past seasons but more midfield minutes this year is helping attract more votes.
Just four rounds remain in the home and away season.
28 - Zach Walgers (Marrar)
27 - Riley Budd (TRYC)
26 - Curtis Steele (TRYC)
25 - Jarrod Turner (EWK), Jeromy Lucas (Northern Jets)
21 - Hugh McKenzie (Barellan)
20 - Stanley Tipiloura (Coleambally)
16 - Dean Schmetzer (Barellan)
14 - Lachie Moore (CSU), Lachlan Jones (Northern Jets), James Roberts (TRYC)
