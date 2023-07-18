More than one in ten Wagga residents over age 15 provided unpaid care to an individual, according to the 2021 census.
Despite this, carer and Charles Sturt University PhD candidate Dalang Dkhar says care work remains invisible to the wider community.
"It can be different for every carer depending on who they're caring for and what stage of life they're at," she said.
"I am a human resource manager. I have to put that hat on many times to deal with a team of therapists and support workers, or educational systems that need daily interpretation of what my son's needs are.
"I'm also a therapist, as the person spending 24/7 with my son ... I'm also a fund manager, because under the NDIS you are accountable for every dollar."
Ms Dkhar's PhD aims to cast light on the roles, and personal challenges carers face. She intends to use her experience as a documentary film maker to put a face on the academic research around the invisible care economy.
Her research is informed by her own experience as a carer for her neurodivergent son.
"It's been over a decade since my son got his diagnosis. Since then, it's been a journey of revelation after revelation," she said.
"There is no manual for this job - and I call it a job because it consumes a lot of hours, a lot of emotional and physical energy.
"I stumbled into the identity of a carer because I 'wasn't working' in employment because of the needs of my child. Eventually I realised this was something that was consuming all of my time."
While roughly one in ten people over 15 has some caring responsibilities, regional NSW bears a higher burden than metropolitan areas of the state.
According to the Department of Communities and Justice, 70 per cent of carers in the state live in regional, remote, or non-metropolitan areas.
This is coupled with additional pressures on carers, due to lower incomes, higher priced services like respite care, and a general lack of services available at the local level.
The infrastructure divide between city and bush exacerbates this problem. Lower speed internet and a lack of public transport force carers to drive to potentially distant appointments, incurring additional out of pocket expenses for care.
Women also bear this burden disproportionately - 70 per cent of carers in Australia are female.
"There's a lack of support workers ... therefore the carer is left to do the bulk of the work in so many ways, and not having time to do anything outside their caring work," Ms Dkhar said.
"There are ripple affects of this - we're talking about social isolation, impacts on mental health, depression, the fact there's a loss of identity in all that.
"There's a lot of single mums out there doing this ... they're usually in that period of time where they're being mothers, being carers, and they're out of the workforce. It's a very hard space to negotiate all things successfully."
In addition to the challenges they face caring for their loved ones, carers often suffer in the role. Putting their own lives on hold can damage physical and mental health of carers.
She said the human stories of Australia's 2.65 million carers need to be told.
"There's this veil of invisibility ... people sometimes feel like they shouldn't dig in more. They show sympathy, but they don't really understand what being a carer means," Ms Dhkar said.
"We really need to understand this experience because this workforce, which is going to have to grow, will end up with impacts that will be costly on both the carer, and the people they care for.
"It's the human story people ache for. They relate to it in a way they won't for numbers, and it's the experience of the people who've lived with that on a daily basis - sometimes for decades - that is really valuable."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
