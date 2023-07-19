A Wagga councillor has hit out at a plan to change the way parking fines are issues across NSW.
The Print and Post scheme, which removes the need to provide a physical infringement notice on the day the fine is incurred, is being implemented by 36 councils across the state.
Instead, fines will be mailed to recipients by Revenue NSW. This applies to fines related to parking, companion animals, health, building or environmental regulations.
Councillor Richard Foley will raise a motion at next month's ordinary council meeting to prevent the scheme's full implementation in Wagga.
"There's no corrective value in fining someone and them getting a ticket four or five weeks later," he said.
"If someone's parked somewhere they're not aware they aren't supposed to be parking, and they park there for 30 days straight before they get their first ticket, that's going to break people.
"There's already examples of this happening in Sydney."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Print and Post scheme has been described as "predatory" by some fine recipients in local government areas that have already rolled out the scheme.
Critics say the system lacks transparency, and accountability. Without a ticket being issued on the day the infringement is recorded, it is hard for people to contest their fines.
Defenders of the scheme say it offers greater workplace safety for council rangers, who complain they are abused and threatened daily for issuing fines.
Cr Foley said while he doesn't think people should be abusing parking inspectors, it was unreasonable for them to expect thanks for ruining someone's day.
"It's like joining the armed forces and complaining about being shot at on the frontline," he said.
The motion will include provisions for further examination of local fine revenue, and how that might be reinvested locally.
"I'd like to look at all the fine money, where it's going, and whether we can divert the money into good causes," Cr Foley said.
"If people are going to pay a fine, I'd like to see the money going toward helping the homeless - or something like that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.