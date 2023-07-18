The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coolamon family put all on the line to try luck at new lifestyle, app Stint

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam and Karlee Horan with their children Teo, 6, and Meikah, 10, during their travells recently. Picture supplied
Sam and Karlee Horan with their children Teo, 6, and Meikah, 10, during their travells recently. Picture supplied

A Coolamon family inspired by loss and hardship to live their life to the fullest has launched an app to help others achieve the same nomadic lifestyle they are currently living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.