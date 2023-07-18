Wagga Heat will enjoy a much needing break this weekend after enduring a road trip to forget over the weekend.
Two tough assignments on the road resulted in a pair of losses for the Heat while they may have also lost Nathan Elmer for the remainder of the season.
First up was Port Macquarie on Saturday night where a slow start cost the Heat dearly as they trailed by 21 points at the first break.
However Heat coach Zac Maloney was reasonably happy with the fight shown from his side from that point onwards as they went on to lose 82-60.
"The last three weeks have probably been the biggest three weeks of basketball I've certainly been apart of in my time with the Heat," Maloney said.
"Then to top it off the weekend was probably the most travel I've had to do, I don't like using excuses for things but you've got to be realistic.
"We gave it a good crack and on Saturday night we came up against a really good opposition, credit where credit's due they didn't have one of their imports playing but their system and the way they played was really good.
"They changed a few things up, they pressured us and they took advantage of us being on the road and we were never really in the game.
"We did show a lot of fight though and we never gave up which was good to see as it can be tough to get up for games like that.
"You always go into a game knowing you've got a chance, but your chances are very slim when you are playing against a quality opposition on the road and your finals chances aren't really there.
"But we showed some fight and they did a really good job on Jake (Edwards) on Saturday night and completely took him out of the game and made his life hard.
"They put some pressure on the ball which at the end of the day was our achilles heel as we just had way too many costly turnovers and we let Port get on a bit of run and the rest was history.
"They are a very talented team and I think they are going to be right there when it's all said and done at the end of this year.
"Then towards the back end of that game we lost Nathan Elmer to a dislocated finger and that's another little factor to add in."
Maloney finished as leading point scorer in that contest with 22 while Ethan Drum also added 10 points.
The Heat then backed up on Sunday against Tamworth where they were outplayed in the second half.
After trailing by seven at halftime, the Thunderbolts went on a tear in the third term scoring 25 points to 12 to open up a commanding lead with a quarter to play.
The Heat went on to lose 99-74 with Maloney (29 points), Eddie Merkel (12) and Edwards (11) leading the point scoring.
