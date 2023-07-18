The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Wagga Heat went down to Port Macquarie and Tamworth over the weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Zac Maloney top scored in both games as the Heat went down to Port Macquarie and Tamworth over the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley
Coach Zac Maloney top scored in both games as the Heat went down to Port Macquarie and Tamworth over the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Heat will enjoy a much needing break this weekend after enduring a road trip to forget over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.