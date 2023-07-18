Wagga Scorchers have thrown their support behind ACT Hockey's Livin for Hockey mental health round to be held this weekend.
Now in it's second year, the round prompts clubs and athletes to open conversations about mental health and check in on their hockey community.
Adam Boyd is Scorchers' ambassador for the round and said he believes team sport has overwhelmingly positive benefits on mental health.
"Mental health is a bigger part than you might think when it comes to playing sport and life in general, it probably doesn't get enough recognition when it comes to sporting things, playing sport, and being ready to play as well as right to play," Boyd said.
"I personally think team sport is the best thing for mental health, if you're struggling, getting around your teammates and your club, being out and around people, a lot of different kinds of people, I think it's important."
Boyd said team sports are unique in their opportunity to provide participants with access to a range of people and services.
Proud to see the round in action, Boyd believes more can be done by all clubs and associations to open the conversation on mental health.
"In team sports like ours, it's not really brought up as much as it can be or as it should be," he said.
"Being fit and healthy really helps with mental health and anyone who isn't should be reaching out to their teammates and the people in their club to try and resolve things instead of staying in the dark."
Boyd said it's positive to see the round initiated from the top down and reflected that it showed Hockey ACT stepping up for their community in areas other than competition organisation.
"Hockey ACT have been very supportive in trying to get this round up and going I think it's a very good thing, they're a big association and getting it up and running and thinking of all the little things like this, not just running the competition itself,making mental health rounds and doing all that extra stuff makes a big difference," he said.
With two home games this weekend, Boyd said Scorchers are using the round as a reminder to check in with each other not just now but regularly.
"Instead of doing just our regular training this week, we're getting together and having dinner and having a chat between all," he said.
"We're just taking a step back from hockey itself and it is probably a good time to check in with everyone, make sure everyone's doing okay.
"It's certainly a chance for us to pause and actually ask questions."
The round is supported by Livin for Hockey, a mental health awareness not-for-profit organisation ran by hockey players to support the sport's community.
