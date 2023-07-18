Lockhart's Jackson Strong recently became the most successful Moto X Best Trick competitor in the history of X Games and could add to that impressive resume this weekend.
Strong and Wagga's Ben Richards are competing at X Games California this weekend and the Lockhart local will be among the favourites to claim an incredible eighth gold medal in the best trick competition.
First competing at the X Games back in 2011, Strong has won 14 medals including seven gold, four silver and three bronze.
It has been a fairly exceptional career so far for Strong who admitted he always set high expectations for himself.
"I always had high aspirations as a kid," Strong said.
"I was looking at a 60 Minutes interview that I did back when I was a grommet starting out a couple of weeks ago.
"In my interview there they asked where do you see yourself in 10 years and I said with 10 X Games medals on my shelf and a good career."
Strong narrowly edged out Australian pair Rob Adelberg and Harry Bink to claim gold at the most recent X Games Japan back in May and he predicted the pair would be amongst those to be right in contention to take the win in California.
"For some reason most of the best trick riders are Australian," he said.
"I'm not sure why that is, maybe Aussies are willing to push it a little further than everyone else or maybe we are just a little bit sillier than the rest of the world.
"The contenders will be pretty much Aussies and then one European guy this year.
"I'm doing a new trick that I've never done before and I only just did it for the first time today so I'm pretty excited about that.
"My goals for Ventura X Games is just trying to get this trick done and ride away and if I can end up on the podium then I end up on the podium.
"I never like to go into a contest thinking I will get a medal or thinking I'm deserving as I don't know what everyone else is doing.
"So I'm going to try and do my job correctly and see how that plays out for me."
The best trick competition sees riders have only two chances to impress with their best score deciding where they finish in the 12-competitor field.
Despite tricks getting crazier by the year, Strong admitted there is still a fair bit of room for innovation if a rider is brave enough to test the limits.
"There are definitely ideas out there and there are plenty more tricks that can be done if the rider is willing to do them," he said.
"It's like anything and if you get an inkling of something working you try that and then things just keep progressing.
"I think now we are a level with freestyle that there is plenty more movement in tricks to happen it's just finding the guys to do them.
"It's all getting pretty difficult now and the guys who are in the game have been around for a long time.
"So it's really good to see some local guys in Benny and Tommy Richards from San Isidore and those two young fellas have been riding out here since they were about hip height.
"They have now progressed the whole way through the sport right up until now where they are among the best in Australia and it's great to see those guys pushing the limit.
"But apart from Benny and Tommy there's not much fresh blood in the entire industry and I think we'll see a bit of a spotlight on them over the next 10 years."
