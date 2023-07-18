The Daily Advertiser
Jackson Strong will look to add to his impressive X Games medal tally this weekend in California

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:08pm, first published July 18 2023 - 1:30pm
Lockhart's Jackson Strong and Wagga's Ben Richards are competing at X Games California this weekend in the Moto X Best Trick competition. Picture by Les Smith
Lockhart's Jackson Strong and Wagga's Ben Richards are competing at X Games California this weekend in the Moto X Best Trick competition. Picture by Les Smith

Lockhart's Jackson Strong recently became the most successful Moto X Best Trick competitor in the history of X Games and could add to that impressive resume this weekend.

