Youth Girls competition prepares for return at Bolton Park, Robertson Oval

By Tahlia Sinclair
July 18 2023 - 11:30am
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' under 12 team celebrate their youth girls grand final win at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Picture by Les Smith
Junior players from across the region are preparing to take the field on Wednesday in round one of the Wagga and District Youth Girls competition.

