Youth Girls competition prepares for return at Bolton Park, Robertson Oval

Junior players from across the region are preparing to take the field on Wednesday in round one of the Wagga and District Youth Girls competition.
With 20 teams across three age divisions, AFL Riverina's Dionne Anderson said excitement is building ahead of the first bounce.
As girls and women's football continues to increase in popularity, Anderson said the quality in play across the grades has improved two-fold since the competition first began.
"Every year their skills get stronger, and we've found the schools have got behind the girls a lot more too," Anderson said.
"Those younger girls have a lot better knowledge and skills because of the school programs as well, it's awesome."
Wagga Swans will enter the under 12 competition for the first time, while North Wagga and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, and Coolamon and Collingullie-Glenfield Park have joined forces in the under 14 and 16 competitions.
"It's great, they're working together to get a team on the paddock," Anderson said.
"It's really important that we get teams on the field, but we want full teams on the field, so if you've only got half a team lets join together and work together.
"Ideally it's not about who you play for, it's just about getting the girls to play footy, it doesn't matter what guernsey you have on your back.
"It's no point rocking up with eight players each week, we'd rather make one team stronger than have two teams forced to bring under 12s up every week."
All three grades remain competitive, with each team playing six games throughout the season.
Under 12s will play with adapted tackling rules, and premiership winners will be determined in round six.
The floating round six fixture will be finalised after the first five round games, with ladder positions determining the games.
Anderson said AFL Riverina were hopeful to extend the season this year, but ground availability and clashes with senior finals meant it was not possible.
Continuing to promote the game to girls in the region, Anderson said interest has continued to increase across age groups.
"These girls are really skilful, when we started they sort of had no idea, but now they really know how to play footy," she said.
It's not just those old enough to play who will take the field Wednesday evenings, but youngsters have the chance to participate in a free girls only Auskick program before the games.
Round one games begin from 4:30 at both Bolton Park and Robertson Oval on Wednesday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
