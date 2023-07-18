The Daily Advertiser
Paramedics are tending to a person involved in a crash on the Snowy Mountains Highway, Mundarlo

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 18 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:30am
A patient is being treated at the scene of a crash involving a truck on the Snowy Mountains Highway. Picture by Live Traffic NSW
A patient is being treated at the scene of a crash involving a truck on the Snowy Mountains Highway. Picture by Live Traffic NSW

Paramedics are tending to a person at the scene of a crash on a highway east of Wagga.

