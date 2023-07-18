Paramedics are tending to a person at the scene of a crash on a highway east of Wagga.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on the Snowy Mountains Highway at Mundarlo, west of Adelong, at about 10am on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a truck had tipped over and paramedics are on the scene tending to one patient.
The spokesperson said the patient has not been taken to hospital at this stage and it is unclear if they will need to be taken to hospital.
Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre is urging motorists travelling in the area to take extra caution.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
