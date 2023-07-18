The Daily Advertiser
AFL Riverina opt to remain with Saturday Riverina League grand final

By Matt Malone
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:00pm
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Ben Walsh competes with Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Andrew Clifford in last year's Riverina League grand final. Picture by Les Smith
THE Riverina League grand final will remain on a Saturday this year.

