The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe has backed his side to keep their slim finals hopes alive

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 18 2023 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite the odds being stacked firmly against them, the Goannas are keeping the belief that they can make finals in 2023. Picture by Les Smith
Despite the odds being stacked firmly against them, the Goannas are keeping the belief that they can make finals in 2023. Picture by Les Smith

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe has backed his side to keep fighting for their season despite the odds now being stacked firmly against them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.