Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe has backed his side to keep fighting for their season despite the odds now being stacked firmly against them.
The Goannas slipped to their fourth loss in five matches against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong which now sees them fall a game and a half behind Wagga Tigers who are currently sitting fifth on the Riverina League ladder.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Despite the enormous challenge in front of them, Rowe confirmed his side still had the fight and belief to turn their season around in the final five rounds.
"We are aware of where we are at but is there fight and life in our group, absolutely," Rowe said.
"I would answer that without hesitation and until there is that moment that we are a mathematical impossibility to make it we are still throwing the kitchen sink at this season trying to make it.
"I don't know of any club out there that goes into games preparing to lose so at the moment we feel that we are a sneaky chance if we win four from four.
"That will start this week against Turvey and when you take on second on the ladder and we are seventh it might seem like there is a big chasm in there and I get all of that reality sort of stuff.
"But does that mean that we don't try, absolutely not and we are alive and kicking from an attitude perspective until the very last minute.
"Between Nelson (Foley) and I we will coach in a way where we are trying to get that performance that turns the group around and I know full well the players will front up this week and they will do their absolute best to make it a reality as well.
"We will grab onto a theme and run with it and at 2pm on Saturday against Turvey whether anyone else in the world believes in us or not it won't bother us because we will go into the game expecting to win.
"We will certainly be hoping that we can stay alive as long as what we possibly can and we won't go without a fight."
In addition to their clash against Turvey Park the Goannas will also face Narrandera, Leeton-Whitton and Coolamon to round out the home and away part of the season.
They also look likely to welcome back Ethan Schiller and Ben Halse for the clash against the Bulldogs while a planned return for Dion Munkara has been shifted back a couple of weeks after he suffered a foot injury.
