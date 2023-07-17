Police are appealing for information following a break and enter and fire at a Wagga school during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
About 2.50am emergency services were called to Halloran Street, Turvey Park, following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze; however, the building was extensively damaged, and declared the school to be non-operational.
The property was vacant at the time and there were no reports of injuries.
Officers from The Riverina Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire and break and enter, which is being treated as suspicious.
Firefighters were called to Turvey Park Public School on Halloran Street just before 3am on Tuesday, where they managed to get the situation under control quickly.
Fire and Rescue NSW's Riverina zone commander Stewart Alexander said crews arrived to find flames on the ground floor of a building
"There's been 10 classrooms impacted by the fire," he said.
"Firefighters did an excellent job to get there very quickly, located the fire and extinguish it, but unfortunately, there's about 10 classrooms that have been affected by the smoke around the area in which the fire started."
Mr Alexander said the extent of the damage is unknown, but there is damage to the floor.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
A section of the school courtyard adjacent to Halloran Street has been cordoned off with police tape and a security presence could be seen on the grounds.
School staff returned to work on Monday, but students due back on Tuesday have had their holiday break extended as a result of the fire.
The school advised its community through its Facebook page that it would be non-operational on Tuesday, with parents promised further communications in the morning.
"Turvey Park Public School is closed today due to a small fire that was extinguished early this morning," a spokesperson for the Department of Education said.
"As this is now a NSW Police matter, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
For students who cannot stay home on Tuesday staff will supervise classes at Wagga High School.
The school will continue to communicate with families as to whether the school can operate on Wednesday.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire and urged anyone with information about the fire to contact CrimeStpppers by calling 1800 333 000.
