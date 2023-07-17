The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park Public School fire under investigation, students told to stay home on first day of Term 3

Daisy Huntly
Taylor Dodge
By Daisy Huntly, and Taylor Dodge
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 8:45am
Police are investigating a fire and break and enter at Turvey Park Public School. Picture by Ash Smith
Police are appealing for information following a break and enter and fire at a Wagga school during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

