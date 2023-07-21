This beautifully designed four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home is nestled in an elevated position in popular Boorooma.
Overlooking a nature reserve and offering stunning views over Boorooma and surrounding farmland from the rear of the home, this is an ultimate family haven.
Upon entering you'll find a spacious formal lounge at the front of the home flowing through to a useful study nook, and a stunning open-plan kitchen/dining and family area.
The modern galley-style kitchen is well appointed with a six burner gas cooktop, stone bench tops, a fantastic preparation bench that also serves as breakfast bar and a sizeable walk-in pantry.
A private parents' wing houses a gorgeous master bedroom, complete with a walk-in robe and a modern ensuite.
The home also offers three spacious bedrooms at the rear of the home, all with built-in robes and amazing views of the surrounding landscape.
Fitted with modern fixtures and a tasteful colour scheme, the home is complemented by ducted evaporative air conditioning and gas heating.
The main living area leads to an elevated deck, perfect for relaxing while enjoying breathtaking views over Boorooma.
Parking is a breeze with a double lock-up garage featuring internal and rear yard drive- through access. Plus, there's ample under-house storage and low maintenance, established gardens.
This home is what you've been searching for.
