The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

Bradman Drive, Wagga home offers stunning reserve views

July 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
109 Brandman Drive, Boorooma
109 Brandman Drive, Boorooma

Feature property

  • 109 Bradman Drive, Boorooma
  • Preview listing
  • 4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
  • Agency: Ray White
  • Agent: Cassie Sheahan, 0409 032 712
  • Inspect: By appointment

This beautifully designed four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home is nestled in an elevated position in popular Boorooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.