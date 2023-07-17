The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

James Smart's season not finished yet despite tibia fracture

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 17 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos halfback James Smart is helped off after fracturing his leg earlier this month but is confident of returning this season. Picture by Les Smith
Kangaroos halfback James Smart is helped off after fracturing his leg earlier this month but is confident of returning this season. Picture by Les Smith

James Smart is eyeing off a return for a finals campaign with Kangaroos despite fracturing his leg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.