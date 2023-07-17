James Smart is eyeing off a return for a finals campaign with Kangaroos despite fracturing his leg.
The dual Weissel Medal winner is part of a large casualty ward for the Wagga club.
However after injuring himself early in their win over Young on July 9, Smart is determined to return to the field this season.
"I'm walking on the leg fine, it's just a slow build back into running over the next month," Smart said.
"It's looking like a six to eight-week injury.
"The physio was really happy with the way I'm walking around now considering the injury so it's positive signs for now."
READ MORE
Injuries have not been kind to Kangaroos with Smart one of eight players currently on the sidelines.
Brayden Sharrock (knee), Noa Fotu (tricep) and Ned Cooper (broken jaw) have all undergone season-ending surgery.
Troy Barby (shoulder) and Charlie (Barton) are also not guaranteed of making their return.
Star centre Jake Mascini is hopeful of making a return from a knee issue from their next clash with Junee.
However with their next game not until August 12, Smart believes the big break could be a real bonus for the club.
"If there is ever a time to have a triple bye, now is the time as we've got a stack of injuries," he said.
"It's something Nay (Nathan Rose) and the boys have done a really good job in the last few weeks considering all the injuries we have had.
"The guys who have come in there have done a really good job."
In his second season with Kangaroos, Smart has had a frustrating run with injuries with a couple of soft tissue problems restricting him to just six games so far.
Two of which he only lasted around 20 minutes.
"Hopefully we can continue the way we are playing and I can come back in and play whatever role required," he said.
"I do feel as though I've struggled to build any momentum this year with not just game-day injuries but at training as well.
"I haven't really had the luxury of back-to-back games to feel comfortable week-to-week but that's just the way it goes sometimes."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.