Police have revealed they are treating the death of a man whose body was found in a drain near a Riverina supermarket as "not suspicious".
Investigations commenced on Sunday morning after police found a man deceased on Junction Street in Junee, behind the local supermarket, shortly after 10am.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers had responded to welfare concerns when they located the deceased man.
The man has not been formally identified but is believed to be in his 40s, police said.
A crime scene was established and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A report will be the prepared for the coroner.
Initial reports indicated the man was found in a drain at the back of the supermarket car park adjacent to the Red Cow Hotel.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.