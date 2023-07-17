Wanderers scrape back into winners circle at home

With scores tied at half time, Wagga City Wanderers needed to fins something special to get back in the winners books on Sunday after taking their first loss of the season two weeks ago.
A tense end to the first half, which featured three yellow cards, including one to coach Robert Tuksar, an energising half-time speech got the side back on track for their 2-1 win over South Canberra at Gissing Oval.
Frustrated with some of the calls throughout the game, Tuksar said he used the break to remind the side to focus on what they can control and not get caught up in spectator and opposition hype.
"It's challenging when yellows are given, they're the kinds of things we can't control and I get as frustrated as the girls, I kick every ball with them, but we've got to be better at knowing we can't control that and keep playing football," Tuksar said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"The girls were a little bit frustrated so we just have to refocus, but some of the girls play on the edge and that's part of it.
"They wear their heart on their sleeve and they're going to be booked every now and then, you can't say wear your heart on your sleeve then also don't get booked, you take the good with the bad."
With renewed focus heading into the second half the side lifted their game to take themselves back into the lead.
Tuksar said the cards were just a blip in an otherwise positive performance from the side who were hungry to win again.
"I can't fault the effort from the girls today, and it's hard when you're being chased," Tuksar said. "We're top of the ladder and everybody wants us, so for us to get on top was great, I thought we controlled that game, we struggled finishing in that final third but I'd be more disappointed if we weren't getting forward and creating chances."
After the shock of a draw and loss, Tuksar said he is hopeful recent games may shake the group.
"I challenged them, I said are we up to it and they did step up and control the game," he said. "It was good to just refocus, you get a little bit complacent when you're just cruising so hopefully this is good for us, a couple of poor results and then scraping through today, hopefully this reignites the girls a bit for the second half of the year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.