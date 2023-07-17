BARELLAN look set to be without ruck Lucas Irvin for Saturday's clash against North Wagga due to suspension.
Irvin was reported for striking during Barellan's 106-point win over Coleambally on Saturday.
The alleged strike took place at the 10 minute mark of the third term. It was graded as intentional, high contact and low impact.
The base suspension is two games but it can be reduced to one with an early guilty plea.
He was also red carded on the day and was unable to play any further part in Barellan's win.
Barellan have 24 hours to make a decision.
The Two Blues face North Wagga at McPherson Oval on Saturday, followed by a massive home game against Charles Sturt University.
The game against the Bushpigs may well decided fifth spot.
Irvin had been enjoying a solid season for Barellan, playing in all 12 of their games.
