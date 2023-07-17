The Daily Advertiser
Barellan ruck Lucas Irvin faces suspension over alleged strike

MM
By Matt Malone
July 17 2023 - 5:10pm
Barellan's Lucas Irvin (right) faces suspension over a striking report. Picture by Les Smith
BARELLAN look set to be without ruck Lucas Irvin for Saturday's clash against North Wagga due to suspension.

