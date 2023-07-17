Lifelong friends Andrew Mackinlay and Josh Jones have vowed to build on the strong foundation at Holbrook after being unveiled as successors to premiership coach Matt Sharp.
The 28-year-olds will begin work as co-coaches at the end of the season, taking the reins at the club which has been like a second home for most of their lives.
Mackinlay and Jones boast a rich Holbrook heritage, their grandfathers having both served the club as president while their fathers, Robbie Mackinlay and Cameron Jones, played almost 700 senior games for the Brookers between them.
Their mothers, Kathy and Pam, both played netball for Holbrook.
Mackinlay and Jones played in four junior premierships together, having started Auskick in Holbrook as five-year-olds and both attended St Patrick's Primary School in the town.
"It's a huge honour," Mackinlay said.
"I still look up to guys like Marc Duryea and Jason Hollard, who was coaching when I was growing up.
"You see some of the names on the board and you're in awe of them.
"So to be asked to do it is pretty special and to do it alongside Josh, who's been my best mate since we were born, that adds to it as well."
Mackinlay was part of the 2022 premiership side having returned to Holbrook after two seasons in the O and M with Lavington, while Jones called time on a three-year stint in Tamworth to rejoin his junior club in the summer.
He stepped into an assistant coaching role alongside Mackinlay with Sharp in his sixth year at the helm and is now ready to take the next step in the green and gold.
"It's very exciting to be able to do it with my best mate," Jones said.
"With Grandpa's history here and Dad playing 327 games in the seniors, getting the opportunity to have a crack at the coaching is a dream come true.
"It's been fantastic coming back to Holbrook.
"You don't know how good you have it until you're gone and while my time away at Tamworth was certainly needed, the three years away made myself, my wife Georgia and our two girls appreciate being home a lot more.
"I've never seen the club in a better position than it is right now and that's due to all the work Sharpy's done."
So how do the pair ensure Holbrook's rise to the upper echelons of the Hume League is no flash in the pan?
"Not a lot has to change because Sharpy has found a winning formula," Mackinlay insisted.
"The standards are set and everyone knows what to expect as a Holbrook football player and what it means to be part of the club.
"But we are younger people and we've been out and seen other things so there will be a few little things we can change, whether it's tweaks to the game plan or the way we approach training.
"But you base those decisions off who's there.
"A lot of our locals have already recommitted for next year," Jones added.
"Our job is just continuing to grow the younger group and if we can add a couple of new players that would be fantastic.
"We've certainly got the group to be able to kick on for more years to come, which is exciting.
"We've got some really good U14s and U17s coming through and we want to maintain the positive vibe we have around the place at the moment.
"There's not much negative talk, everyone's really enjoying going to training - which can be a challenge at this time of year - and we're really enjoying being around each other.
"Playing on Saturday is pure enjoyment rather than feeling we have to provide a positive result because we were premiers last year.
"We're not looking at it that way, we're just looking week by week."
Jones has played 155 senior games for Holbrook with Mackinlay not far behind on 139 but this is a partnership which runs much deeper.
"AB was one of my groomsmen and we grew up 150 metres away from each other until we became adults," Jones said.
"We spent a long time together as kids but you never think something like this will just happen.
"Being asked to do it was extremely humbling and to do it with AB is going to be very exciting.
"It's going to come with its challenges as well but we're both pretty laid-back so we'll roll with the punches.
"I can only see this being really positive and hopefully the playing group will see it that way as well."
Mackinlay insisted he didn't take on the role lightly.
"It was probably brought up first when I signed on as assistant coach at the start of the 2022 season," he said.
"The idea was floated but I thought 'assistant coaching is enough for me at the moment.'
"It was always in the back of my mind but I probably didn't allow myself to think hard about it until Sharpy mentioned to me that he wasn't going to go on any more.
"That's when I had to have a good, hard think.
"I talked to my partner, Georgia, about it, I talked to Dad about it and I talked to other people who matter and whose opinions I value and decided it was time to do it.
"First and foremost, we're focused on 2023 because we've got a good opportunity to go deep into finals again.
"In terms of next season, it's about shoring up the list and making sure we keep most guys around.
"You can't keep everyone unfortunately, that's life and that's footy but we want to keep our main guys around and that's the players from No.1 to No.40.
"We want to keep everyone there and build on that and add a little bit as we can."
