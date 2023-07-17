The Daily Advertiser
AB Mackinlay and Josh Jones appointed co-coaches of Holbrook

By Steve Tervet
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:40pm
Holbrook's new co-coaches AB Mackinlay and Josh Jones. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lifelong friends Andrew Mackinlay and Josh Jones have vowed to build on the strong foundation at Holbrook after being unveiled as successors to premiership coach Matt Sharp.

