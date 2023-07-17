A late try has guaranteed CSU will play finals this season.
The premiers will finish the regular season in third after a try to Tanaye Castles in the dying seconds was enough to give them a 17-10 win over Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The late try ended a four-game winning streak of their crosstown rivals.
Coach Georgia Roberts was thrilled with the victory.
"It was a very important win and we literally got there on the buzzer," Roberts said.
"It was a big relief but the girls played well.
"There's still a little bit to work on coming into finals but everyone put their heart on the line as if it was their last game and we got there in the end."
READ MORE
There had been little between the two teams throughout the club before Castles was able to break through to score late.
Roberts hopes they can build on the performance coming into a clash with ladder leaders Griffith.
The Blacks hit back from their lone loss of the season against Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
And did so in a big way.
The 44-7 victory ensures Griffith will win the minor premiership.
Roberts is looking forward to the challenge in an intriguing final round on Saturday.
"This year has been a bit up and down with injuries and we are getting some of those injured players back now and it's showing on the scoreboard too," she said.
"It's really helped us boost our confidence to really give this a red hot crack.
"Obviously Griffith is going to be a really tough game this weekend but as I keep saying to the girls we have to play it like it is your last and they have been doing that.
"If we win or if we lose either way we will still be happy as we're in that top four and can give it another shot."
Who CSU will face in the first week of finals will be decided when Ag College and Wagga City face off on Saturday.
Wagga City are in fourth but only three points clear of Ag College ahead of their clash at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Waratahs will also be looking to hit back and take winning form into the finals when they take on Tumut at Jarrah Sportsground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.