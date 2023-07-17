With a goal scored every thirty seconds on Saturday, there was no time to stop and breathe in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Continuing their dominating season, MCUE made light work of their hosts defeating them 90-32.
Goannas centre Phoebe Wallace said the side did well to move the ball down the court and create turnovers not just in their defensive third but in the middle third too. "All the girls worked hard and played really well in their positions, we worked really hard as a team to be able to score that many goals, it was a pretty amazing effort," Wallace said.
"We've been practising our defence at training as well, so everyone, even our attackers, were getting turnovers, everyone was just working really hard together.
"I think especially as something we've tried to work on at training, it was good to see it actually work out well in the game, and I think we definitely will keep trying to do that in the games to come."
Taking each team on their own merits, Wallace said the group has been discussing their opponents each week to decided collectively how they'd like to approach the game.
In such a fast paced game Wallace said patience was important for the side and something she'll personally look to work on moving forward, rather than rushing balls and being complacent.
With three co-coaches coming to the side this season Wallace said it's been useful to have multiple eyes watching each of their games.
While Shannan Cohalan stepped into a playing-coach role, Marie Hope and Lisa Reynoldson took on off-court roles. Wallace said she has enjoyed working with the group this season.
"They all have different opinions and views, but they're all on the same page, so we get lots of different feedback and they've got great visions of the game," she said.
Around the league it was a round of big wins, Wagga Tigers defeated Leeton-Whitton 65-36, Griffith won 56-18 over Turvey Park, and Coolamon beat Collingullie-Glenfield Park 52-34.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
