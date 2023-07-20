Some couples like to cook or dance together - but not the Honeymans.
Hay power duo Gordon and Aileen Honeyman are NSW SES members, both engaged for the tours of duty during this Canadian wildfire season.
The wildfires in Canada have been burning since March, and in June were declared the worst in Canada's recorded history. While Mrs Honeyman was there, there were 568 active fires, 282 of which were out of control.
An area bigger than Portugal has already burned in Canada this year.
Mr Honeyman has just departed as part of the fourth deployment of NSW SES volunteers, while Mrs Honeyman has just returned after 40 days of running logistics with the third deployment.
She said the whole experience has been a whirlwind.
"I said to my husband 'I'm going, and I've got four days to prepare'," she said.
"I had to pack my bags do a lot of other stuff. Two days of training ... I had no time to do anything else.
"Gordon rang me while I was still in Edmonton and said 'I'm coming over' ... I said if you hurry up and get on the next plane, we could probably meet in Vancouver."
Unfortunately, this was not to be. They had fewer than two days together in Hay before Gordon departed.
Firefighters in Australia and Canada have been developing closer ties over the last decade, with delegations travelling in both directions to serve during the bushfire season.
Mrs Honeyman said there is tremendous two-way respect and gratitude between the Canadian and Australian firefighting contingents.
"They were so welcoming, they wanted us, and enjoyed having us there," she said.
"We all swapped badges, pins, shirts and caps - I've got a bit of everything now.
"Mainly friendship ... I've told them all you need to come to Australia."
Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said the deployment of NSW SES members in Canada was returning the favour for Canadian help during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.
"It is with deep appreciation we continue to return the favour with our fourth emergency services deployment during this difficult fire season that Canada is facing," he said.
"I thank these men and women who are leaving their homes and loved ones to help their international colleagues battle this huge number of fires."
"I wish them well, thank them for the hard work they will undertake in Canada and look forward to their safe return."
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York praised the volunteers who have come from all over NSW.
"At the NSW SES, we know that protracted campaigns put incredible strains on human resources," she said.
"We're proud to be able to offer the assistance of some of our most skilled members in this fourth deployment to Canada.
"At short notice we've seen people put their hand up for this deployment - it wouldn't be possible without the support of their workplaces, family and loved ones."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
