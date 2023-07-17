Tumut ended a four-game losing run to keep themselves in the battle for a finals berth.
The Blues took a 16-4 win over Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday to close within two points of fifth-placed Young with four rounds to play.
Captain-coach Courtney Barratt was pleased to come out on top after a string of losses to the top four teams in the competition.
"It was nice to get a win as it feels like it's been a long time coming," Barratt said.
"After a couple of weeks off and a couple of tough games against Albury, Temora and 'Roos it was nice to get down to Junee and have a good win.
"It's been hard to fault the girls in the last few games against the tough teams with the performances they've been putting in.
"We're improving as we started the season with a lot of fresh faces and a lot of juniors coming up and I didn't know what to expect but I've been pleasantly surprised with how we've performed this year.
"It is nice to get a win on the board and get a bit of a roll onto heading into the next few games as we need to start winning some games to climb our way back into finals but I think it's definitely something we can achieve."
Sharli Thomas scored a double in the win over Junee as she relished a different role in the halves this week.
Barratt has also been impressed with how the team has responded to the loss of influential fullback Julia Day to an ACL injury.
"She's definitely not a player we can replace but we've put Taylah Wilson back there and in the last couple of games she's really stood up and played a couple of fantastic games for us at fullback," Barratt said.
"She's definitely secured her spot there for the rest of the season as she's doing a fantastic job there with some massive shoes to fill."
Tumut take on winless Gundagai on Saturday before another crucial game against Young.
They then face Southcity, who have just one win to their credit, before finishing their season against Brothers, who only beat them 4-0 earlier this season.
Barratt is hoping the team can take advantage starting with the clash at Twickenham.
"It's always a really tough game against Gundagai no matter where we are sitting on the ladder," she said.
"The rivalry between the towns also comes to the front of the game and it always a really competitive one.
"It should be a good one this weekend and we're not going to take them lightly as they are a really tough team with some really handy players."
Meanwhile Kangaroos extended their unbeaten record with a 32-4 win over Southcity at Harris Park on Saturday while Albury scored a 26-4 win over Young to keep themselves in third place.
Temora are still in second after their 48-0 win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Emily Perrot scored three tries and kicked six goals in the big win.
The Dragons will be looking to extend their winning run when they host Young at Nixon Park on Sunday while on Saturday Kangaroos will face off with Brothers, who are coming off the bye, Southcity travels down to Albury and Tumut will be chasing another win over Gundagai.
