They've only won two games this season but Tumut proved they're not to be taken lightly on Sunday with a 3-3 draw with second placed Tolland.
After a poor first half, Tumut coach Lachlan Anderson said it was like a new team took the field after going into the break down 3-0.
"It was like a completely different team and we got good chances and to be fair, they could have scored a couple as well that second half, but I'm happy with the comeback, it's just frustrating that we had to," Anderson said.
"It was a very contrasting two halves, but overall not too bad."
Mark Stepic proved to be a game changer, missing the first half due to work commitments he scored twice within five minutes to put Tumut back in the game.
Jacob Hill levelled the score from a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.
"We said we need to get our basics right and made the right slight change," Anderson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.