Eagles step up in second half to draw with Tolland at home

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 17 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 12:48pm
Tumut's Daniel French in action. Picture by Madeline Begley
They've only won two games this season but Tumut proved they're not to be taken lightly on Sunday with a 3-3 draw with second placed Tolland.

