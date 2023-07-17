Wagga United have secured their first win since June emerging 3-1 victors over South Wagga on Sunday.
Returning to the field after last week's washout, both sides came into the game with limited training time due to both field closures and player safety.
United coach Jayden Beattie noted the game felt do or die for his side, who now sit just one game outside of the top four.
"We've barely touched a ball for the last three or four weeks it feels, so to come out today in a game that we thought was a must win, these teams that are around us on the ladder points wise we have to make sure we're beating so we put a fair bit of pressure on ourselves to get the result and we did, so you can't complain too much," Beattie said.
"Performance wise, relatively happy, we started slow, gave away a bit of a poor penalty, got saved and kept ourselves in the game.
"We got a goal against the run of play then from there we started to settle into the game nicely and started moving the ball around a bit better, I'm not sure we controlled the game, but we definitely got ourselves back into the game."
Keeping Warriors out of the net for 87 minutes, Luke Nichols got the home side on the board from a corner kick.
Just two minutes later Matthew Crawford fired back for United, taking them back to a two goal lead as time was called on the game.
Beattie said in a tight competition, any conceded goal could be their downfall.
"We pride ourselves on clean sheets, we really think clean sheets are important when you win games, especially when the competition is so close on points, every goal will count, a 3-0 win verse a 3-1 win might bite us at the end of the year," he said.
"To their credit, South Wagga probably deserved a goal and it's a shame that we conceded, but it was nice to pop one straight back in at the other end."
While United finished the game unscathed, Warriors horror year on injuries continued, with coach Andy Heller saying they lost another three players, two for the season.
Winger Damon Watson was ruled out for the season prior to the game, while captain Clayton Gunning suffered a bad ankle injury. Heller confirmed on Monday Gunning's ankle was not broken, though he is unlikely to return to the field this season.
"Our injury situation at the moment is at crisis level which is making it hard," Heller said.
"We've got an injury list the size of a squad so it's hard to make any impact off the bench."
As players continue to play first grade backing up from second grade earlier in the day, Heller said games continue to be a slog.
"You can see the frustration on players faces when it's not quite coming off for them and then things start going against them that're out of their control, it becomes really challenging.
"At the beginning of the season when we started losing players we had to be a bit cagey with how we played, but now, gloves are off, it's not that the players who are playing can't do it, they can, but it's how long can they do it for."
Pleased with how the side stood up overall, Heller said it's been a frustrating year that the Warriors will be happy to see done.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
