United creep closer to a top four position with win over South Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 17 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 3:30pm
Lochlann Bracken pursues the ball during Wagga United's two goal win over South Wagga at Rawlings Park. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga United have secured their first win since June emerging 3-1 victors over South Wagga on Sunday.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

