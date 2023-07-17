The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga apprentice jockey Holly Durnan playing down a big start to her career

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly Durnan is all smiles after winning the Narrandera Cup on Sunday aboard Prince Of Helena. Picture by Les Smith
Holly Durnan is all smiles after winning the Narrandera Cup on Sunday aboard Prince Of Helena. Picture by Les Smith

IMPRESSIVE Wagga apprentice jockey Holly Durnan has played down the sensational start to her racing career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.