IMPRESSIVE Wagga apprentice jockey Holly Durnan has played down the sensational start to her racing career.
The 19-year-old enjoyed the biggest moment of her short career on Sunday when she guided Prince Of Helena to victory in the $50,000 Narrandera Cup (1600m).
Durnan only had her first race ride in April but has already notched up 12 winners at a strike rate of better than 20 per cent.
Apprenticed to Gary Colvin at Wagga, Durnan is enjoying the success that has come her way but wanted no part in taking any credit for it.
"It's definitely not me," Durnan said.
"I'm just very lucky with all the trainers and the connections been generous enough to let me ride their horses.
"I'm enjoying it so much."
Durnan produced a mature ride on Prince Of Helena, who was carrying 63 kilograms, to help him to victory at Narrandera.
The ride drew high praise from Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding after it qualified Prince Of Helena for the $3 million Big Dance.
Durnan admitted she was surprised when Weeding rang to offer the ride.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"I was pretty shocked to be honest," she said.
"I've never actually ridden for Craig before but it was really generous of him to let me have the ride on the horse.
"I was incredibly confident, my only downfall was that weight but he's an incredibly tough horse, he's won with those types of weights before, not quite that much but in the 60s before so I was confident."
While others from back in the field chose to make wide runs to pass the field, Durnan took all the short cuts along the inside and the gaps opened.
A modest Durnan again took no credit.
"I was quietly packing myself. I was praying for that run up the inside," she said.
"I was just lucky it opened up."
Prince Of Helena and runner up, fellow Wangaratta visitor Riddlero, have now both earned qualification for The Big Dance on the first Tuesday in November at Randwick.
Pending their rating, they will either start in the $3 million Big Dance or $750,000 Little Dance.
Weeding would prefer to take the easier option.
"I think we would rather be in the second one," he said.
"I think he's a genuine chance in the Little Dance, where as he's probably not quite up to the ones in the Big Dance but we'll worry about that then. Either are a good option to me."
