You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
The biggest movie of 2023 has arrived. Barbie is on the big screen at Forum 6 and a fundraiser for Alphabet Soup Youth Group starts at 6.30pm at the Curious Rabbit's preparty for the first 50 ticketholder before the movie's opening credits roll at 8.30pm. Tickets $16.50 through Humanitix.
Freeroam Theatre will embrace the chaos of improvisation when they return to the CSU Riverina Playhouse this weekend for three performances of their show, TOME. There are 7.30pm show Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as a 10am matinee on Friday. The improvised show is different every night, giving audiences an incentive to return for more than one performance. Tickets $25 from the Civic Theatre.
A free scam awareness workshop held at Wagga City Library starts at 10.30am. An NBN representative will be on hand for people to learn about the main types of scams, what to look out for, how to protect yourself and more. The event is free to attend, book your place through waggalibrary.com.au.
Writer and poet Robyne Young features at The Curious Rabbit's poetry and open mic night, which begins at the the Johnston Street cafe at 6.30pm. Tickets $15 through Humanitix.
One of Australia's wildest shows, Comedy Untamed, is in Wagga for one night only and it's tonight at Tilly's. Hosted by Neel Kolhatkar and featuring Aleks Milinkovic, Rohan Ganju, Casey Gothard and Max Dary, the first half features stand-up and the second half is all improv. Tickets $35 through Trybooking.com.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Ross Smith Drive, off Holbrook Road, for the Up and Down run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
It's a whole new world at Wagga Showgrounds as the Gamma expo takes over. The gaming, pop culture and cosplay haven opens the doors at 9am and will be a hive of activity right through to the late afternoon. Guests Matt Doran - from The Matrix and Star Wars - and Beauty and the Geek's Anthony Farah will make appearances, the cosplay competition begins at 2.30pm and the winners are declared an hour later. Tickets available through Moshtix.
An afternoon of Christmas in July will raise awareness about ovarian cancer and funds for research, as well as generating much-needed money for a charity established to help Ukrainian families through the recent crisis. Along with raffles and afternoon tea, there will be an array of performances, including by the Junee Community Choir, the Cantilena Singers and a tribute to the Ukraine by Ukrainian-born Wagga musician Larissa Burak in Wagga RSL Club's Mirage Room from 2pm to 5pm. Tickets through Trybooking.
The Charles Sturt winery and cellar door is also getting into the Christmas spirit, breaking out the festivities from 5pm. There will be new release wines and some old favourites at $5 a glass, delicious mulled wine, food from Shepard's Hub and lucky door prizes.
Pop the trivia hat on and head along to the South Wagga Anglican Church trivia night at St Paul's in Turvey Park. Arrange your own table of eight ot join one on the night, bring along your refreshments and nibbles and have a cheery night. Cost is $15 per person or $20 per family. Book through the church office, on the clipboards in the church foyer or message the church on Facebook.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.