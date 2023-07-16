It was always going to be a tight top of the table clash at Nixon Park on Saturday, but it couldn't have been closer as Temora and North Wagga finished the game with scores tied.
Finishing the game 45-goals a piece, it's the second week in a row Saints have drawn with their opponents.
With Saints coach Flynn Hogg and Kangaroos defender Chelsea Walker both rupturing their Achilles last week, both sides were forced to reshuffle their squads with just four round games left in the season.
Temora midcourter Emma McAuley said it was an important game for the side, who hadn't been really challenged yet this season.
"Every game we're going to try and play our best, and we know that North Wagga are a very competitive, very talented side, so I knew it wasn't going to be an easy day," McAuley said.
"They played a really great game yesterday so full credit to them, it was really nice to have a tough tight game that we really had to fight for to stay in."
Just four weeks out from finals now, McAuley said she knows there is no place for complacency, and the challenge was what the side needed.
"Finals games are completely different to general round games, throughout the year we've had some pretty comfortable wins, so we might be getting a little bit complacent, so we were really looking forward to playing North Wagga, knowing it would be a great hit out," she said.
"It got us physically and mentally prepared for hopefully what will be a strong finals campaign."
McAuley said the side was pleased overall with their performance and weren't disappointed with the result.
Still finessing the new combinations with Walker now unavailable for the rest of the season, Temora are confident they'll settle well over the coming weeks.
Not capitalising on turnovers was the biggest concern for McAuley who said they struggled to goal when they did get the ball off Saints.
"Because it was such a close game throughout the four quarters, there was only a couple of goals different, for us now it's learning to play under pressure and playing our game when it is that close," she said.
"There was nothing too negative that we took away from it, we're just stoked that it was a nice hard hit out and we could really push ourselves physically and mentally."
Pleased with their performance across the court McAuley struggled to find one stand out player, praising the squad for a real team effort.
Meanwhile across the league Northern Jets bounced back from a surprise loss last week to earn themselves a massive 68-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Charles Sturt University had their first consecutive wins for the year with a 5-goal win taking them to two in a row.
In Barellan the home side had a comfortable win over Coleambally.
Barellan 51 d Coleambally 26 at Barellan Sports Ground.
Charles Sturt University 28 d Marrar 23 at Langtry Oval.
Northern Jets 103 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 35 at Ardlethan Sportsground.
Temora 45 drew North Wagga 45 at Nixon Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
