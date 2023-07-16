The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Top of the table teams draw; Jets recover from surprise loss

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 17 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was always going to be a tight top of the table clash at Nixon Park on Saturday, but it couldn't have been closer as Temora and North Wagga finished the game with scores tied.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.