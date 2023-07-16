Gundagai left to rue blown opportunity against Temora

Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay feels his side let a golden opportunity slip.
The Tigers could have given themselves a little bit of breathing space in the race for a top-five finish after dominating the early stages of their clash with second-placed Temora at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Gundagai led 14-0 after 22 minutes and were well on top.
However two tries to Hamish Starr in the last six minutes of the second half got the Dragons back into the contest.
Hay was disappointed with their defensive efforts in the second half, including conceding the winner with five minutes to play after just edging themselves back in front.
"It was a massive game for us and unfortunately just a couple of tiny little efforts weren't there in the second half for their two tries," Hay said.
"We can't let tries in like that but the game probably wasn't lost there.
"We didn't win enough of the ruck, were poor in defence, our marker work was disappointing as it was something we worked on during the week too as it's been an ongoing issue for us.
"They really exposed us there."
READ MORE
Gundagai could have gone four points clear of Albury with a win on Sunday.
Now after the 22-18 loss, the Thunder remain just one win off them with four rounds left in the season.
Albury also have the advantage of a guaranteed four points with two byes, while Gundagai don't.
Hay is looking for the team to respond when they take on Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday.
"Our destiny is in our hands but we just have to want it bad enough," he said.
"We've got a good Tumut side next week in Tumut so we know it's going to be tough.
"We're going to have to turn up and be ready.
"This is going to be a tough one to put behind us but the good thing about footy is you do have next week and we have to turn it around or it could be lights out for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.