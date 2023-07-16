WAGGA apprentice jockey Holly Durnan continued a scintillating start to her career in the saddle with victory aboard Prince Of Helena in Sunday's $50,000 Narrandera Cup (1600m).
Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding's decision to throw Durnan into the deep end paid off in spades as the 19-year-old produced a pearler to guide Prince Of Helena ($6.50) to victory.
As the rest of the field spanned wide across the track rounding for home, Durnan saved ground along the inside of Prince Of Helena, who came from second last at the 400m mark to score by a half length from Riddlero ($3.90) and Ruban Bleu ($5.50).
It was the perfect birthday present for Durnan, who turned 19 on Friday, while for the connections of Prince Of Helena, the win secured their spot in The Big Dance finals series at Randwick in November.
Weeding was full of praise for Durnan.
"That's brilliant. A very clever ride by the young girl. I'm thrilled," Weeding said.
"There was the big weight, he had the best form coming into it but the weight was always a query and I think the clever ride, saving ground really, really, helped the cause.
"There wasn't many options, when he had 66 kilos we had to do something and she's one of the most progressive apprentices, she won't be claiming three for very long so it was an easy choice to put her on."
While the wasting involved in life as a jockey won't allow Durnan to celebrate her victory or birthday, she was thrilled with the biggest win of her career to date.
"It's definitely a very good present," Durnan said.
"It's amazing. I've never been in a race like that so it was really cool to win at my first go. I'm incredibly stoked.
"He's an incredibly good horse."
Prince Of Helena was given 66 kilograms for Sunday's assignment but Weeding opted to use Durnan, whose three kilogram claim brought the six-year-old back to 63kg.
It was still some task, but the Victorian visitor proved up to it and booked his place in The Big Dance. Depending on his rating come the time, he will either contest the $3 million Big Dance or $750,000 Little Dance at Randwick on the first Tuesday in November.
"Yeah so we'll work backwards from the date and plan to have him there in the best order," Weeding said.
"That was always the target for him so it makes it a lot easier for us now that we've got a ticket in, we can plan towards that date."
Weeding would prefer to have a crack at the Little Dance but isn't too fussed either way.
"I think we would rather be in the second one," he said.
"I think he's a genuine chance in the Little Dance, where as he's probably not quite up to the ones in the Big Dance but we'll worry about that then. Either are a good option to me."
The cup win was the second leg of a race-to-race double for Weeding, after Choice Harvest took out the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).
Nick Heywood took riding honours with a winning double.
