The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Four goals from Ben Walsh guided GGGM to a 50-point win at home against MCUE

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:58am, first published July 16 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM's Kirk Mahon looks to break the tackle of MCUE's Jack Warden during the Lions' win at Ganmain Sportsground. Picture by Les Smith
GGGM's Kirk Mahon looks to break the tackle of MCUE's Jack Warden during the Lions' win at Ganmain Sportsground. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong jumped to third on the Riverina League ladder courtesy of their 50-point win at home against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.