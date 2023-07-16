Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong jumped to third on the Riverina League ladder courtesy of their 50-point win at home against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
The Lions were on fire early and kicked the opening five goals of the contest to open up a 32-point lead early in the second term.
Back-to-back goals for the Goannas near halftime saw them reduce the margin back to 19 before a goal to Jethro Peck extended the Lions' margin back to 25 at the main break.
Despite a few challenges from the Goannas, the Lions were never really troubled from that point onwards as they went on to record a 15.10 (100) to 7.8 (50) win over MCUE.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was thrilled with the victory and really proud of the performance put forward from his side.
"I'm really, really happy," Martyn said.
"Considering the opposition and they had some really key in's this week and you look at the side that they named and it is a finals worthy side.
"I guess to play the way we did and instead of a two or three quarter effort it's starting to become that four quarter sustained effort.
"Despite a few lapses I thought it was a really terrific all round performance from the boys today."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
First quarter performances haven't exactly been the Lions' strong point this season however they were on song early and entered quarter time up by 26 points after four opening term goals.
Martyn said it was fantastic to start the way they did and credited the fast start to the work put in from their on-ball trio.
"We made an emphasis on that understanding Mango are a team with their backs against the wall," he said.
"A few teams in that position you have got to make sure that you try and dictate what's happening on the ground.
"We knew for the first 15 minutes there was going to be some really relentless and physical football and we were really happy to match their intensity and get the game on our terms.
"It probably started with our midfield group and I thought they were outstanding today in Kirky (Kirk Mahon), Matty Hamblin and Aaron Proctor.
"They just set the tone for our day and were getting first use and first possession then giving our forwards really good opportunities front of centre."
With no Jacob Olsson in the side the Lions had to find another avenue to goal and they did through throwing Ben Walsh up forward.
Walsh finished with four goals and Martyn thought he was brilliant and adapted really well to his temporary position.
"It was something that we wanted to try and see if we could get some benefit from," he said.
"We understand how good of a player Ben is regardless of where he is playing and I just thought that might be a match up that could suit us.
"It worked today which was great and he's just really tough one on one and also his hands are just magnificent as we've seen from intercepting mark after mark for us in the back line.
"It gave us a real focal point to kick from and I thought his forward nous was really good in terms of understanding when to lead and when to hold his position.
"It's a credit to him to be able to adapt so quickly and have a performance like he did."
Jack McCaig also had a very solid game for the Lions and finished with three goals for the second consecutive week.
Martyn was happy to see McCaig get some reward for effort over the past fortnight and said that he's a valuable member of the Lions outfit.
"I think he's getting his reward now because he probably hasn't got the accolades of our other forwards in terms of goals," he said.
"But what he does with his relentless pressure and his work up the ground is so important to how we play.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he starts seeing some more attention but he's a really vital piece in our team."
Full Time
GGGM 4.3 6.4 11.9 15.10 (100)
MCUE 0.1 2.3 4.8 7.8 (50)
GOALS: GGGM: B.Walsh 4, J.McCaig 3, C.Krebser 2, J.Peck 1, L.Parker 1, K.Watts 1, S.Butterfield 1, T.Sase 1, D.Foley 1; MCUE: J.Doering 1, D.Lord 1, D.Arthur 1, J.Male 1, H.Fitzsimmons 1, F.Collins 1, P.Gardiner 1
BEST: GGGM: M.Hamblin, K.Mahon, J.Connolly, J.McCaig, B.Walsh, J.Taylor; MCUE: L.Lawrence, J.Male, D.Arthur, N.Collins, S.De Sousa, N.Foley
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.