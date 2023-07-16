Temora rally back for tough win over Gundagai

Temora ended one drought against a Group Nine rival and now have another in their sights.
The Dragons scored their first win over Gundagai in Josh McCrone's three seasons with the club after overcoming an early deficit at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Now with a 22-18 win over Gundagai under their belts, McCrone is looking to change their fortunes against Young to keep their position in the top two.
"It's the first time we've beaten Gundagai since I've been back and it's been seven attempts as we played them three times in 2020," McCrone said.
"It shows where we are heading this year and the direction the club is going.
"We haven't beaten Young yet either so it would be nice to get them."
Temora conceded the first three tries against Gundagai and looked off the pace.
However a double to Hamish Starr in the last six minutes of the first half gave them plenty of momentum.
Starr then gave the Dragons the lead when he crossed for his third try with 20 minutes to play.
Looking to give themselves a little breathing room in the race for a finals appearance, Gundagai hit back when Toby Dasey found space down their right edge.
While the Dragons defence scrambled they couldn't hold the Tigers out on the next play as Jack Lyons scored in the left corner to give his side a two-point lead with nine minutes to play.
However Temora had the answers as Jock Ward was able to take a McCrone bomb 15 out from the tryline before stepping past the Gundagai defence to score the winner.
McCrone was pleased to come away with another win and keep themselves level on points with both Tumut and Young with four rounds to play.
"They are a big pack and we probably played into their hands a little bit," he said.
"We started to go through the middle of them in the second half there with some decent momentum.
"With a pack that size it's a two-edged sword on a hot day.
"They had all the momentum in the first half but if they can't keep the momentum it is tough to get it back."
Starr gave his side plenty of momentum after his first half tries really turned things around.
Gundagai were dictating terms after Wilson Hamblin scored off a short side move after seven minutes.
The Tigers added to their lead when Dasey scored on the following set after a break from Derek Hay before Mat Lyons made it 14-0.
Temora struggled to contain the Tigers forwards early on but McCrone was pleased with how their defence adjusted, particularly in the second half.
"We defended really well for 40 minutes and that's what got us the win," he said.
"With the first 30 to 35 minutes, even though we got the two points, if we play like that in the finals series we aren't going to win anything so there's a lot to work on.
"The positive is we need to keep winning to stay in the top end of that top five to get a home final and we did that."
He was also pleased to take another two points when the team wasn't at their best.
"It was ugly and there were a lot of us who weren't at 100 per cent, nowhere near 100 per cent, me included," McCrone said.
"To get away with it is really pleasing but there's a bigger challenge next week now."
Only points differential separates ladder leaders Tumut, who face Gundagai at Twickenham on Saturday, along with Temora and Young.
The Dragons are in second and are looking to hold onto that when they host the Cherrypickers at Nixon Park on Sunday.
