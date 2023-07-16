The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Temora rally back for tough win over Gundagai

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 16 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave White tries to split the Gundagai defence in Temora's come-from-behind win at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith
Dave White tries to split the Gundagai defence in Temora's come-from-behind win at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith

Temora ended one drought against a Group Nine rival and now have another in their sights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.