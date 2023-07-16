The Daily Advertiser
Federation Council gives Newcastle University's Joseph Drew job

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 16 2023 - 8:30pm
Frustrated ratepayers gather outside the Federation Council headquarters in 2022 for a rally against high increases in rates.
A PROFESSOR who did an analysis of the business case for Snowy Valleys Council deamalgamating will undertake a review into the future of Federation Council

