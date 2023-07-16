Jake Ploenges put on the captains arm band and stepped his game up to the next level on Saturday, leading his side to a 3-1 victory over Canberra White Eagles at Gissing Oval.
Starting the game with a bang Ploenges found the back of the next in the third minute, before he got another two ahead of half time to seal the win for the locals.
Coach Ross Morgan said the sides looked very different to the last time they met, and he's pleased with his side's overall efforts.
"In the first half we were comfortable letting White Eagles have most of the possession, hit them on a counter attack and Jake (Ploenges) stepped up and scored three similar goals, all on the break by himself," Morgan said.
"We created chances in the second half, missed a couple of chances in one-on-ones, and a little tap in that went over, we ultimately played better in the second half, positioned ourselves a lot better and were very disciplined in defence."
Morgan said the step up of on-field leaders this year has been positive, with good communication travelling down the field well on Saturday.
"Communication is really important, and you could see that in how vocal we were," he said.
"Tim (Kross) at the back that was leading and directing, Josh Timothy-Nesbitt had his first start since he returned and just having those players that were loud and supportive was really important.
"We've been lacking communication in our last few games, so it's really good to see that now and hopefully we can see that through to the end of the season."
Going into the game with a disjointed preparation due to field closures and their game being postponed last week, Morgan said the side played.
Field conditions weren't ideal though the side did well to counteract the conditions as possible.
"It was really important having not trained much over the last three weeks to come out strong," Morgan said.
"We came out and started fast, which was really important in this week, got the early goal and built momentum.
"The Gissing bobble was back but it was the same for both teams, so it did change the way we played slightly but it was just a hard game in general, the table doesn't quite reflect how well White Eagles play."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
