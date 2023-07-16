Tired legs let the Scorchers down on Saturday as they fell to Central in a 6-1 loss in Canberra.
Opening the game strong, Scorchers were the first to goal, but it all came crumbling down in the second half, as the league newcomers were unable to continue to hold their own against the stalwart side.
Coach Patrick O'Donnell said he was pleased with their first half of the game, though the second half showed just how much they need to improve their fitness.
"We ran out of legs," O'Donnell said.
"They're a very fit team that's played together for many years, just everything was 110% better than what we were.
"It just comes down to us being a bit unprepared going into this season, fitness wise we probably needed to be a bit better but for our first season I think at least we've got something we can build on going into next year.
"They've been a top two team for I don't know how many years, so to keep them to 2-1 until halftime was a pretty good effort."
Keeping the positive momentum they've built over the past two weeks heading into this weekend's game, O'Donnell said the opening goal was a huge boost.
Pleased with what he saw from the side in the first half of the game, he said there is no doubt the team is well improved from their round one game in the league.
With several players unavailable this weekend, O'Donnell said forcing players out of position and didn't help their efforts in addition to the experience of players coming at them.
"Our hockey was really good, we moved the ball really well, communicated really well, but they know their processes, what they can do, they were just stronger," he said.
"We have definitely improved as a team overall, and our camaraderie has been working for us lately, which has helped, going into next year there's things we want to work on and build, but it's going to take time."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
