Coolamon assistant coach Allister Clarke is confident the Hoppers can bounce back strongly this weekend when they host Griffith at Kindra Park.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park brought to an end the Hoppers' five-game winning streak on Saturday which as a consequence saw Coolamon drop to fourth on the Riverina League ladder.
While admitting it was a disappointing performance against the Demons, Clarke believed that on review the Hoppers could take some positives out of the loss.
"Everyone will be disappointed now," Clarke said.
"But once we break it down a bit and talk on Tuesday we'll probably be in a better position than what we were when we had that rut earlier in the year.
"I think then we weren't energising the footy and getting those handball receives or trying to create the run.
"But today we actually had a fair bit of that still, we had inside 45's being hit and had run off but we just weren't executing.
"At least the things that we want to be happening were happening and we have just got to tighten ourselves up and have a good week on the track.
"We are going to have to bring it and I think Griffith would probably say they had a pretty flat game against us last time so we know they'll be better.
"So we are going to have to bring the energy and then just make sure we are executing the skills."
Young key forward Charlie McCormack could potentially miss the clash against the Swans after having some difficulty with his shoulder during the loss to the Demons.
Although McCormack played out the rest of the contest, Clarke wasn't entirely sure if he would be available for selection this weekend.
"I think it just popped straight out and then back in again," he said.
"It's happened before a couple of times to him and I think he may have some limited availability for the rest of the year anyway as he's obviously got to get himself right and good for the end of the season and draft time."
McCormack's omission could provide a spot for a number of Hoppers' players who are currently performing well in reserve grade.
Bailey Wood kicked four goals on the weekend while Matt McGowan, Bayden Leary, Chase Grintell and Daragh Mullen have all also played first grade this season and are currently running around in the two's.
Clarke himself played in reserve grade on the weekend after returning from an overseas trip and was unsure whether he would now return to the side to face the Swans.
"We've got a really tight team and guys getting through," he said.
"I was able to get through without an injury and I think the pastry and pasta in Italy may have held me back a little bit.
"I think I'll be able to get through and if I'm back in next week I'll be looking to make an impact and make a difference."
