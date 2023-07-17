The Daily Advertiser
Allister Clarke is confident the Hoppers will bounce back strongly after suffering their first defeat since round six

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 17 2023 - 11:00am
The loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park saw the Hoppers drop to fourth on the Riverina League ladder. Picture by Madeline Begley
Coolamon assistant coach Allister Clarke is confident the Hoppers can bounce back strongly this weekend when they host Griffith at Kindra Park.

